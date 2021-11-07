Bollywood Anil Kapoor shares throwback pics of Sonam, Rhea, says ‘miss you little extra’ By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 07, 2021

Bollywood veteran superstar Anil Kapoor took to his social media handle and shared an emotional post on Sunday.

The Mr. India superstar expressed his feelings in an Instagram post on Sunday as he shared that he has been missing his two daughters, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Sharing a few adorable throwback pictures of Sonam and Rhea, the Welcome actor wrote on Instagram, "I miss you both everyday but maybe just a little extra today!! sonamakapoor RheaKapoor."





In one of the shared pictures, the Neerja starlet can be seen feeding cake to her baby sister Rhea at a birthday party. In another snap, the proud father is seen clad in a white sherwani, posing with Sonam and Rhea. Both the fashion divas can be seen donning heavy lehengas, as they came together for a family portrait.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor, 64, recently hosted a Diwali party at his home. While Rhea, who got married to Karan Boolani, attended the bash with her family members, everyone missed Sonam, who is in London with her husband Anand Ahuja.

On the work front, Anil will soon be seen in Jugg Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.