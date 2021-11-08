Bollywood Kangana Ranaut unveils poster of her first home production film, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 08, 2021

Bollywood’s Queen, actress Kangana Ranaut never fails to impress her fans and audience with her outstanding acting performance. This time, the Manikarnika starlet is all set to mark her debut as a film producer in the industry.

The Thalaivi star on Monday, has unveiled the first look posters of her much-anticipated film, Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead. The film will be released on Amazon Prime, under the banner Manikarnika Films Production.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana, 34, shared the first looks of Nawazuddin and Avneet, who will play the roles of Sheru and Tiku respectively.





Sharing the poster, the Tanu Weds Manu actress announced that the movie has hit the floors now and that it is quite close to her heart. She wrote, “Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me … Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru… Here’s a piece of my heart. Hope you all like. Filming begins … See you soon in theatres first.”

The actress also shared character’s introductory posts on her timeline as well. The Badlapur actor will essay the role of Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame actress will play Tasleem Khan urf tiku.





Meanwhile, Kangana, who was last seen in Thalaivii, will be next seen in Tejas and Dhaakad.