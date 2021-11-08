Bollywood Rakul Preet Singh’s smile lights up the gram: See pics By Zainab Nasir | November 08, 2021

Rakul Preet Singh’s smile lights up the gram: See pics

Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared some unseen pictures from her celebrations almost a month after her birthday.



Rakuls’ birthday turned out to be an extremely special day for her as she had confirmed her relationship with producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Taking to Instagram, the Doctor G star posted rare pictures flaunting her smile as she posed in the camera.





In one picture, Rakul was spotted holding a bouquet of flowers posing among the purple balloons with the chic decor in the backdrop.

The celebrations were an epitome of love, laughter and friends.