Bollywood Madhuri Dixit’s son Ryan donates hair to cancer patients, watch video here By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 08, 2021

Bollywood veteran actress Madhuri Dixit is living her ‘proud mother’ moment as her younger son Ryan has been garnering praise on the internet for donating hair to cancer patients.

The Devdas actress took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and revealed how Ryan decided to donate his hair to cancer society on National Cancer Day. Sharing the IG post, she wrote, “NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES….. But mine did. On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special.”





“Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision,” she added.

The Kalank actress further revealed that Ryan did not get a haircut for almost two years as he wanted to help those suffering from cancer. “As per guidelines, it took him almost 2 years to grow the required length of hair. And this was the final step. Here we are today standing proud. drneneofficial,” she wrote, tagging her husband Dr Shriram Nene.

Madhuri’s fans and fellow showbiz stars reacted to the video in the comments section. "Such a beautiful thought...Bless him," wrote Shilpa Shetty in the comments, while filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan commented, "How extremely sensitive and kind."

Madhuri married Dr Sriram Nene in October, 1999. The couple welcomed son Arin, who is now 18, on March 17, 2003. Ryan was born in March, 2005.