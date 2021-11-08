Bollywood Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja get into glam for Diwali: Photos By Zainab Nasir | November 08, 2021

Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja get into glam for Diwali: Photos

Sonam Kapoor celebrated Diwali with her other half Anand Ahuja in London as they heated up the gram with breathtaking pictures.



Sonam is an active social media user who keeps fans updated on her personal life and this time also she did not fail to amaze the public.

The Neerja star took to Instagram, shared snapshots with her husband Anand and penned it with a loving caption, “My whole universe and everything that matters the most. I love you anandahuja #everydayphenomenal #diwali.”





“If only getting into glam was this easy! Hope everyone’s Diwali celebrations were filled with love, light, and lots of good food!”

In the photos, the couple were dressed in colour coordinated traditional outfits to mark the importance of Diwali and gazed lovingly at each other.