Bollywood 'Bhavesh Joshi': Harshvardhan Kapoor gets candid about film's theatrical release By Zainab Nasir | November 08, 2021

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor talked about Bhavesh Joshi’s theatrical release in a recent chat.



Harsh gained recognition with Bhavesh Joshi’s film helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Mirzya star said, “I remember Bhavesh Joshi released and sank without a trace three years ago in cinemas. Now it is like a cult film. Then, I was still stuck in a situation where I was a young actor, starting my career, very excited and naive, idealistic about doing these offbeat films. We would market our films through music, promote them on music channels, do city tours, release it on a certain number of screens.”

Further adding, Harsh stated, “A film like that could never thrive under those circumstances. Everybody wrote it off when it released.”