Bollywood ‘Bala’: Yami Gautam recalls fond memories from film By Zainab Nasir | November 08, 2021

Actress Yami Gautam opened up about her experience working in the film Bala as it clocked 2 years today.



The film Bala held a special place in her heart and was the most important one of all in her professional career.

The Vicky Donor actress took to Instagram and shared memories from the film penned with an important note saying, “I consider Bala one of the most important films for me in my professional career. I still remember my first day on set. It was the scene where Pari finds out that ‘Mera pati Ganja hai’! My nervousness was directly proportional to amarkaushik’s confidence in me.

"I questioned my director about why he wanted to start the shoot with such a challenging scene & not something far simpler but he asked me to trust him & go for it. And he was right, this was the first take & I just feel that was the moment that set the tone for Pari! And the journey ahead was one of only fun or as Amar said ‘chalo khelte hain’ (sic).”





“It's been 2 years since Bala and all these fond memories are etched in my heart. Working with a talented crew and cast - Amar, Dinesh, Ayushmann, Bhumi on one of the best-written scripts was an incredible journey and one of my most cherished moments.”

Yami essayed the role of Pari in the film Bala which gained immense recognition for its epic storyline.