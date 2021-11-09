Bollywood ‘Ram Setu’: Jacqueline Fernandez looks charged up for film shoot By Zainab Nasir | November 09, 2021

‘Ram Setu’: Jacqueline Fernandez looks charged up for shoot of film

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared glimpses from sets of Ram Setu as she resumed shooting of the movie.



The film has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet and fans have been eagerly waiting for its release.

Taking to Instagram, the Bhoot Police star posted 2 stills of herself from.

In the pictures, Jacqueline donned a brown coloured top flaunting her makeup and captioned it, “Back on set #ramsetu” along with a heart emoticon.





The star was excited to be back on the sets.

Ram Setu features Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles.

The film revolves around the story of an archaeologist.