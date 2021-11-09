Bollywood Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif had their Roka ceremony on Diwali: report By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 09, 2021

B Town’s newest rumoured couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reportedly had an intimate Roka ceremony on Diwali at the latter’s close friend, director Kabir Khan's house, as per India Today.

According to the source, it was a low-key celebration and only the couple’s family members were present at the roka. Katrina’s mom, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif, Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were among the attendees.

The inside source further added, “It was a beautiful roka. There were lights and decorations and Katrina looked stunning in her lehenga. Since the Diwali dates were an auspicious muhurat, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony. Kabir and Mini are almost like family to Katrina and they were the most gracious hosts.”

Several publications have claimed the wedding date of the couple that they will get married in December in Rajasthan. It is speculated that they would skip their honeymoon because of their work commitments as Katrina has to resume shooting Tiger 3 and Vicky will start working on the Sam Manekshaw biopic, Sam Bahadur.

Although the Bharat actress previously denied engagement rumours, reports indicate that wedding prep is on in full swing. However, close to the couple sources told the publication that Katrina and Vicky haven’t confirmed a date or sent out any invites for the wedding to their knowledge.