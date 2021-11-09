Bollywood Malaika Arora sends birthday love to her son Arhaan Khan: See Post By Zainab Nasir | November 09, 2021

Actress Malaika Arora penned a sweet tribute for her son Arhaan Khan on his birthday as he turned a year older.



Arhaan Khan has moved to the United States for higher studies this year.

The Housefull 2 star shared a picture of the handsome young boy with loving words for him to make his birthday special, “My birthday boy. I miss u loads” along with a heart emoticon.





Arhaan looked dapper in an off white T-shirt paired with olive green trousers holding a bunch of shopping bags as he posed from the streets of the USA.

Malaika could not stop gushing over her son and being away from him was the hardest test for her.

Arhaan is a victim of a broken family after the split of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan.