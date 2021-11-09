Bollywood Anil Kapoor pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Harshvardhan Kapoor: See Post By Zainab Nasir | November 09, 2021

Anil Kapoor pays heartfelt birthday tribute to son Harshvardhan Kapoor: See Post

Legendary star Anil Kapoor wished his beloved son Harshvardhan Kapoor as he turned 31 today .



Anil is a doting father to his kids and often shares his sorrows on being away from them.

The Race 3 star took to his IG handle and poured in loving words for his son, “Thanks bro, for always keeping me on my toes and for the shoes to go with it !! Happy Birthday, harshvarrdhankapoor!!”

Harshvardhan’s mother Sunita Kapoor reacted to the post and dropped in heart emoticons.





Neetu Kapoor penned a comment stating, “Please Wish him from me big hug.”

His sister Sonam Kapoor also wrote loving words for her brother.

Harshvardhan was delighted over receiving so much attention and love from his family members.

The duo shared a loving bond.