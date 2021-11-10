Bollywood Rashmika Mandanna reveals her take on dating: Deets inside By Zainab Nasir | November 10, 2021

Actress Rashmika Mandanna opened up on the qualities of an ideal soulmate in latest interaction.



At the same time, the actress also recalled interesting details from her dating life back in school.

In an interaction at Kusha Kapila's show namedThe Swipe Right, the Mission Majnu actress said, “I don’t know, I think for me they have to make you feel good about yourself. They should not try and change you. All of the small things. I think age doesn’t matter.”

I’ve never found a Coorgi boy when I was in Coorg. So, I’ve been constantly asking my parents ‘Where are the Coorgi boys gone to? I studied in a hostel, boarding school. You know, how my dating would go? Just look at a guy and you’re dating him. Like literally and all your friends tease you, tease both these names together and you’re suddenly dating. I’d have no idea how we started dating? What? Why? I have no answers to any of these questions.”

She concluded, “I just don’t understand it. Like I really appreciate guys going and working out and looking extremely ripped and fit. That’s a big “Oh yes!” That shows how dedicated you are. But then again - why would you want to put it as your profile picture? Like, let people get to know you to actually get to that phase where they see your body. I mean I’m too old school.”