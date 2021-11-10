Actress Priyanka Chopra opened up about her most cherished and prized possession which happened to be her engagement ring worth Rupees 2 crore.
Priyanka has loads of memories attached to her extravagant engagement ring.
In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the Dostana star said, “If I don’t say my engagement ring, my husband (Nick Jonas) will kill me. Kidding!”
She added, “I have to say it was my engagement ring because it was unexpected and I am very sentimental about the jewellery that I wear, it’s always associated with memories for me so I would definitely say that”.
For the unversed, Priyanka’s husband Nick had also revealed details about the ring in a previous radio show, “All I knew she said that it has to be Tiffany's. It had a special connection with her father who passed some years away. I knew it had to be Tiffany's and at that point, I just said, guys, I need help. So they came. Both of them have done it before and had done a very good job.”
The couple tied the knot 3 years ago.