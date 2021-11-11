Bollywood Kangana Ranaut hints at her marriage plans By Zainab Nasir | November 11, 2021

Actress Kangana Ranaut opened up about her love life and her plans on getting married in the latest interaction.



Kangana revealed that she has someone special in her life and might get married any time soon.

In an interview with At The Times Now Summit, the Queen actress said, "I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother in five years, as a wife, and as someone who is actively participating in the vision of a new India."

Further talking about the identity of her lover, Kangana stated, "Everyone will know soon."

