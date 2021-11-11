Bollywood Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif get engaged in intimate ceremony: Deets inside By Zainab Nasir | November 11, 2021

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s intimate roka ceremony was held at Kabir Khan’s residence on the heels of their upcoming wedding in December.



The ceremony was attended by only very close relatives and family members of the duo.

A friend very close and special to the couple revealed, “It was a beautiful roka. There were lights and decorations and Katrina looked stunning in her lehenga. Since the Diwali dates were an auspicious muhurat, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony. Kabir and Mini are almost like family to Katrina and they were the most gracious hosts.”

For the unversed, Roka is performed before the actual wedding to fix and signify the bond between future life partners.

The couple have been making headlines since rumours of their December wedding in Rajasthan took rounds on social media.

Vicky and Katrina have not sent out wedding invites as yet.

According to reports, the Ek Tha Tiger star was disappointed about her wedding news leaking in the media as she likes to keep her personal life private and hidden.

A source said, “Everyone will know whenever Vicky or Katrina decide to make the announcement from their end. As of now, neither of them have picked up the phone and made any calls to any of their industry friends to reveal the wedding dates.”