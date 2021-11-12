Bollywood ‘The Archies:’ Zoya Akhtar joins hands with Netflix for upcoming new project By Bakhtawar Ahmed | November 12, 2021

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar surprised her fans with the announcement of her next project The Archies. The Gully Boy director announced collaborating with streaming giant Netflix for the upcoming project.

On Thursday, the official Instagram account of Netflix Indian announced the project but did not reveal any more details.

“Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” the post read.

Set in the 1960s, the Archie comics will be a live-action musical set and introduce Riverdale to a new generation in India.

Sharing the post on her Insta, Zoya wrote in the caption, “Archie and the Crew are about to get Down and Desi! “The Archies” is A coming-of-age musical drama directed by me. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix”.

There have been speculations about the Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara director will launch star kids Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda in the upcoming project.

However, there has been no confirmation on the casting yet. Archie comics follow the lives of four friends — Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones, and their many teenage issues.