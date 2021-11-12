Bollywood Anushka Sharma reveals her sentiments over post- pregnancy body image By Zainab Nasir | November 12, 2021

Actress Anushka Sharma opened up about her fears on post- pregnancy body.



Anushka welcomed her first child, daughter Vamika this year, and her body went through many changes during her pregnancy.

In an interview with Grazia Magazine, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress said, “Only a week ago, I was telling a friend how afraid I was because of this pressure that women should look in a certain way. No matter they become mothers, before they get pregnant, and after they delivered a baby. I was worried. I kept thinking – am I going to hate my body?”

She added, “My body is not the same as it used to be. It is not as toned as it was earlier. I am working towards it because I like to be fit. But I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that ‘perfect body’. However, I’ve realised that it’s just a state of mind and has nothing to do with how you look.”

“I’d never want my daughter to grow up with that sense of lacking that we’re always made to feel like women. Ultimately, it’s all about perspective.”

Anushka tried to stay fit during the course of her pregnancy by eating healthy and exercising regularly but despite all the efforts her body could not stay that toned.