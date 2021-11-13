Rajkummar Rao set to tie the knot with Pratralekha on Nov. 14

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his longtime partner Patralekha have been making headlines for the past few weeks for their rumoured wedding. However, recent reports have confirmed that the actors are all set to tie the knot on November 14, in Chandigarh.

According to Pinkvilla reports, the star couple, who was initially reported to marry on Nov. 12 in Jaipur, has now confirmed their wedding destination.

“After discussing a few locations including Jaipur, they have now finally zeroed down on Chandigarh. It’s a three-day event starting from November 13,” a source close to the couple shared.

The insider dished out more details about the Stree actor and Patralekhaa’s impending wedding, saying, “They will start with the pre wedding rituals including the mehndi on Saturday, which will be followed by the wedding on Sunday, and then the post wedding rituals on the following day.”





The couple has reportedly invited only close friends and family to their wedding.

Rajkummar and Patralekha are dating each other for more than 6 years. The actress had also marked her Bollywood debut opposite Rajkummar in the film City Lights. She has also acted in films like Love Games and Badnaam Gali.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Ludo actor was seen in The White Tiger, opposite Priyanka Chopra-Jonas. He was also a part of the horror-comedy Roohi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.