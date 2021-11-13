‘Govinda Naam Mera’: Shahid Kapoor admires Kiara Advani's look in poster

Actor Shahid Kapoor showered Kiara Advani with praise as she unveiled the poster of her new flick Govinda Naam Mera on social media.



Kiara Advani will be essaying the role of Govinda's "naughty girlfriend" in the film.

Taking to social media, the Kabir Singh actress shared a poster from the film and captioned it, “Aur yeh hoon main! The exact tadka this story needs, I’m coming to spice things up! Join the chaos in the year’s biggest entertainer - #GovindaNaamMera in cinemas 10th June, 2022.”





The actress looked gorgeous in a vivid yellow strappy saree, completing her look with glowing makeup paired with traditional shiny yellow bangles.

For the unversed, the poster was graced with immense appreciation and love and garnered around a million likes.

Shahid Kapoor took to the comments section and penned sweet words for Kiara, "Yellow saari and Kiara Advani. Trust me, killer combination."

Kiara reacted with a bunch of yellow hearts.