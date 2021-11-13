Katrina Kaif touches upon norms of beauty she ‘didn’t fit in to’

Katrina Kaif opened up on the perception of beauty in society and revealed how she always felt she did not live up to the mould.



The actress shared that she believed in the idea of perfection in looks by what magazines had to offer and when she compared herself to the standard presented she found herself falling short.

In a conversation with Cosmopolitan India, the Ek Tha Tiger actress said, “I grew up thinking that there is just one kind of beauty—it was what you saw in the magazines, and if you didn’t conform to that, then you didn’t cut it. I used to be rather conscious about the way I looked because I felt like I didn’t quite fit in. Today, people might find that admission a little strange, but back then, I felt that there were things about my features that were not ‘perfect’. I realise now that I was the one putting this pressure on myself.”

Katrina has been in the news because of her recent engagement to Vicky Kaushal and the upcoming wedding in winter.