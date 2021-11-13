Ranveer Singh wows fans with his stunning photoshoot

Actor Ranveer Singh’s new pictures are a redefinition of ‘suave’ and never fails to impress his fans with his eye for fashion.



The Simmba actor took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures looking all stylish and dapper penned with a pink heart emoticon.





In the pictures Ranveer sported a light pink shirt with folded sleeves paired with brown trousers and hair styled into a sleek ponytail.

An extravagant statement watch completed his look.

The actor posed in different angles flaunting his chic attire.

Ranveer Singh is an active social media user who takes the gram by storm with his epic fashion sense.