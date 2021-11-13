Swara Bhasker’s tactful response to troll on her appearance

Recently, a Twitter user tried his best to demean Swara Bhasker’s image but was given an apt reply by the actress.



This was not the first time that Swara Bhasker had faced being trolled on social media and also not the first time she replied back in a befitting manner.

It happened on Wednesday, when Swara shared her selfie in a saree and captioned it, “A sari, a park, a walk, a book... ‘at peace’ must feel like this #smalljoys #gratitude #feelingwise.”

However, a troll replied saying, “My maid looks much better than you in saree. Much more graceful than you.”

Swara clapped back on the Twitter user and wrote, “I’m sure your household help is beautiful. I hope you respect her labour and her dignity & don’t act like a creep with her.”

Swara usually was given to sharing her hobbies and activities with her fans, most of whom appreciated her pastimes and followed her avidly on social media.