Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli consider proactive parenting in raising Vamika

Anushka Sharma shared her views on parenting her and Virat Kohli’s first born daughter, Vamika, and the responsibility they carried.



Anushka and Virat both have been vigilant as they kept the camera clicks away from their daughter Vamika who was born this January.

Both parents were also conscious of doing their best in developing their baby’s personality. As far as learning was concerned they thought they were the ones who had to do most of it in order to fulfill their role.

In a talk with Grazia Magazine Anushka shared her views on parenting and said, “This is what I and Virat feels. You get to learn a lot if you pay them attention. For me, it’s important to accept my daughter as she is and for her to grow up confident in knowing that. If you give your child the required space, hopefully, they’ll flourish and carve a niche for themselves.”

The Zero actress added, “I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too. My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody.”