Celebrity wedding: Rajkummar Rao proposes wife-to-be Patralekhaa on one knee

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his long-time girlfriend Patralekhaa are all set to tie the knot this month. The couple’s wedding festivities began with an intimate engagement ceremony on Saturday in Chandigarh.

Pictures and videos from the couple’s engagement ceremony have taken the internet by storm. In one of the shared videos, the Stree actor is seen asking his ladylove for marriage in a conventional manner.





The White Tiger star went down on one knee during his engagement ceremony with as his wife says yes. The bride and groom-to-be dressed in all-white for the celebration as they were surrounded by their friends and family.

“Patralekhaa, will you marry me?” asks Rajkummar Rao in a viral video, inviting Patralekhaa to also bend down to sit and ask, “Rajkummar Rao, will you marry me?” The lovebirds then exchange rings and head over for a dance performance.

The up-close event was attended by filmmaker Farah Khan and fellow actor Saqib Saleem. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been dating for over 6 years. They co-starred in film CityLights.