Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone take mini-vacation to celebrate wedding anniversary

Bollywood power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, has set major relationship goals for their millions of fans. The lovebirds often share glimpses from their happily married life with fans on social media.

Reports are making rounds on the internet that the Ram Leela famed couple has jetted off to an undisclosed destination to mark their 3rd wedding anniversary.

The duo that tied the knot in 2018, has reportedly put a hold to their work commitments to spend the special day together.

"Despite their jam-packed shoot schedules, Deepika and Ranveer made it a point to take some time off and unwind together on their third marriage Anniversary," says source close to the couple.

The power couple got married to each other on November 14 in Lake Como, Italy. Both Deepika and Ranveer were joined by close friends and family upon the auspicious occasion.

On the work front, the Piku actress will be seen sharing the screen space yet again with the Gully Boy star in Kabir Khan’s 83, where he essays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika will be playing his on-screen wife Romi Dev.

Apart from that, Deepika has several interesting projects lined up including Fighter, Pathan. Whereas, Ranveer has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in the pipeline.