Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira approves her performance in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is all set to reprise her iconic character in the much-awaited sequel, Bunty Aur Babli 2.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the long-awaited sequel of 2005 blockbuster Bunty Aur Babli, the lead actress has revealed her daughter Adira's reaction to the upcoming con comedy.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Hichki actress, who awaits her film this week, revealed that her 5-year-old daughter loved watching the comedy-drama.

“She thoroughly loved it,” Rani, 43, exclaimed. “It was amazing to see her reaction to what I have done. She was laughing and rolling over while doing so. Making her laugh fills my heart with happiness. She had the best time, and it means the world to me.”

Talking further about the film, the Mardaani actress revealed, “It is a true blue comedy that you can enjoy with your family. It is a good, clean film that is hard to come by. The industry no longer makes such universal films."

While Rani will be seen reprising her role as Vimmi in the movie, the cast also includes with Saif Ali Khan as Bunty, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

The film is slated to release on November 19.