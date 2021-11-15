Taapsee Pannu drops first look of ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’ with Pratik Gandhi

Bollywood superstar Taapsee Pannu is known for playing unconventional characters for the mainstream cinema with pure perfection. However, this time around, the Pink actress has got a fun character to play in her upcoming film, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the Haseen Dilruba actress shared the first look from her upcoming comedy titled, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? Taapsee will be sharing the screen space with actor Pratik Gandhi for the first time in the upcoming film.





Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Pratik Gandhi and I are all set to find his missing bride in Junglee Pictures & Roy Kapur Films’ next comedy-drama #WohLadkiHaiKahaan? Here's the #FirstLook!!”

In the picture, the Thappad actress is seen dressed in a cop uniform, looking into a map. While the Scam 1992 famed actor Gandhi, is clad in a groom outfit and holding a pair of binoculars.

The policewoman and the groom apparently team up to find Gandhi’s character’s missing bride. The film is currently being shot in Jaipur.

The film is written and directed by Arshad Syed. Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films are the production companies behind the project.

Meanwhile, the Rashmi Rocket star has wrapped up the shoot of her film, Shabaash Mithu, which is the biopic of ace Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition to this, she will also be seen in Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa and Blurr.