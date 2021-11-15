Yami Gautam lights up gram with breathtaking pictures: See photos

ami Gautam lights up gram with breathtaking pictures: See post

Actress Yami Gautam showcased her elegance in an amazing traditional piece as she shared glimpses on social media.



The actress is an active social media user who keeps her fans updated on her epic fashion style.

The Vicky Donor star took to Instagram and posted insights from her desi look and penned it with an ironic caption, “Red dress, zero stress.”





In the pictures, she donned a stunning red silk lehenga paired with classic red bangles and a maang tikka along with Dejhoor earrings.

Her glam makeup added a lot to her beauty.

Fans could not stop gushing over her new look and flooded her comments section with praise.

For the unversed, Gautam is truly a fashion diva.