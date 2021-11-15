Anushka Sharma spreads awareness on important issues

Actress Anushka Sharma shared an emotional post that involved dealing with grief and heartbreak on social media.



The actress often gives insights into thoughtful quotes and sayings that could be a source of great help for many.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Zero star posted words of wisdom by poet Hussain Munawer, “To everyone dealing with grief I wish you so well man This really should be a subject in school, to help prepare us for the ultimate level of heartbreak It’s actually insane it’s not, considering it’s something everyone is going to go through at numerous stages of life.”

Anushka is an active social media user always looking out to spread positivity.