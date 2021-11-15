Tara Sutaria gears up for memorable birthday this year

Actress Tara Sutaria kick -started her birthday week on a healthy note 4 days ahead of her special day.



Sutaria will rejoice in her birthday celebrations on 19 November.

The actress was spotted enjoying a lavish dinner with her dear friends and family members.

The Student of the Year 2 actress took to Instagram stories and shared a glimpse from the night captioning it, “before we danced right away. Birthday week dinner with the ones who we hold close.”

In the pictures, the dinner table was enlightened with stunning candles and laced with crockery.

White roses and the gorgeous view from the city completed her pre- birthday celebrations.