Aditya Roy Kapur very particular in choosing perfect life partner: Read More 

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur opened up on the qualities he would like to see in an ideal life partner as he sat down for an interaction.



The actor turned a year older today and wishes started pouring in from all fronts.

In an interview with Filmfare, the Fitoor star said, “She should be a fun-loving, non-judgmental, foodie and should love her family, Just be happy being with each other. Don’t try to change your partner.”

According to some sources, it was rumoured that Aditya was dating Shraddha but the actor always denied it.

For Aditya, trust and honesty is the most important thing in any relationship.