In Pictures: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa tie the knot in gorgeous ceremony

Bollywood star Rajkumar Rao tied the knot with his longtime partner Patralekhaa in an intimate ceremony on Monday (November 15) in Chandigarh.

The couple’s adorable wedding snaps have taken the internet by storm as fans can’t help but swoon over the newlywed couple.

Sharing photos from their private Chandigarh ceremony, the couple wowed fans with their regal look. For the big day, Patralekhaa chose to wear a traditional red saree, featuring personalised details with a red dupatta as a veil which sported a message written in Bengali along the border.





The words roughly translate to “I surrender all my love to you.” Meanwhile, the White Tiger actor opted for a white sherwani with a pearl chain.

The Stree actor took to his social media to share the good news and dropped adorable clicks from his dreamy wedding ceremony. He wrote "Finally, after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soul mate, my best friend, my family.” He went on to state how there was no greater happiness for him than to be called Patralekhaa’s husband.





In her post, Patralekhaa wrote: "I got married to my everything today. My boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate, my best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever..."





The couple also shared a glimpse of their regal wedding reception. The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, was also present at the wedding reception. He also exchanged his blessings to the couple, and penned a note in Hindi and wishing them good luck.