Kartik Aryan has plans to make his birthday special, read to know

Kartik Aryan details plans for his birthday bash:’It’s always the last minute’

Actor Kartik Aryan revealed his birthday plans as he will be celebrating his bash on November 22.



November has been a special month for Kartik with the release of his new film and upcoming birthday.

In an exclusive interview with Pink Villa, the Love Aaj Kal actor said, “I haven't decided yet because we are promoting (Dhamaka). But hopefully I get a chance to think about what I want to do on my birthday. I am very bad with planning, and it’s always the last minute. (It’s like) ‘Ok, let’s party’, or in the night it’s planned that tomorrow let’s party. So I am that kind of a person, or maybe I might go out for dinner with my family.”

“I might be required here to promote during that time also, so I am not allowed. I’ll be in Mumbai itself, and mostly I will be with my family.”