Rani Mukerji shares gratitude upon completing 25 years in Bollywood

Bollywood diva Rani Mukerji has completed her 25 glorious years of success in Bollywood. While the actress has given numerous hits to the Indian cinema, in 2021, she is all set to reprise one of her most iconic role as well.

After 16-years, the Veer Zaara actress will be reprising her role as the infamous con artist in Yash Raj’s Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Addressing the impressive feat, the Hum Tum actress told IANS, “I am fortunate that my audiences have kept me going for the last 25 years."

Looking back at her long journey as an actor, the 43-year-old star said, “I feel blessed that I did the films that I worked in, and in a way, they're all special." She added, "I am fortunate that I got a chance to collaborate creatively with some of the finest actors and technicians that the industry has ever seen.”

“I'm proud that I've witnessed them and the proximity of their work, learnt from them and tried to be better with each passing film of mine, which I till date do."

The Mardaani actress went on to thank her mother for guiding her and making her realize her passion. “I started when I was 16; I was really young then, I didn't think that I would be, an actor but it was my mum's insistence that made me one, or rather made me take the plunge in the movie business,” she shared.

The Hichki star specially thanked her fans for keeping her relevant, saying their love gives her the energy to go back on sets and do her best.