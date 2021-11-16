Ananya Panday makes first appearance after drugs case involvement

Ananya Panday shared her 1st social media post on Tuesday after a long period of investigation in connection to Aryan Khan’s drug case last month.



The actress was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau on the basis of numerous alleged Whatsapp chats with Aryan Khan.





Taking to Instagram, the Khaali Peeli star posted a video snippet where Ananya was spotted capturing a picture of the beautiful rainbow from inside her car and captioned it, “you can’t have a rainbow without a little rain.”

Ananya was immensely relieved after Aryan Khan's bail.

Fans reacted to her post with various emoticons and penned in comments.

One fan wrote,“The good and the bad things are part of life. Accept it. The bad is a learning process, you will surpass it. If you do you will be happy and it will be a good thing.”