Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members killed in deadly accident: Reports

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members killed in deadly accident

According to reports, 5 members from late actor’s Sushant Sigh Rajput's family were killed in a tragic road accident this morning.



The incident took place on the National Highway of Bihar's Lakhisarai district.

For the unversed, the vehicle collided with a truck which led to massive damage and loss of 5 precious lives as per sources gathered by Hindustan Times.

A senior police officer informed that the victims were all members of one family who were returning to their native village of Jamui after attending a funeral in Patna.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem.