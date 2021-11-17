Akshay Kumar pays heartfelt tribute to late mother: See Post

Actor Akshay Kumar penned an emotional post in remembrance of his late mother Aruna Bhatia on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Bell Bottom star posted a video of himself expressing intense longing for his mother and captioned, “Yunhe aaj ma bohot yaad aa rahi hai. (Today I am missing my mother a lot.)"





In the 20-second video the actor kept silent, staring into the distance with a religious song Namastasye Namo Namah playing in the backdrop.

Akshay’s mother died at Hiranandani hospital on September 8. The actor was heartbroken by his mother's demise.