Patralekha weighs in on her ‘ ironic’ love story with Rajkumar Rao

Patralekha is talking about her bond with Rajkumar Rao and how it blossomed with time in the latest interaction.



The couple tied the knot in Chandigarh after 11 long years of dating.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the Love Games actress said, “I saw him for the first time in LSD. I thought the weird guy he played was actually what he was like. My perception of him was tarnished! He told me later that he first saw me in an ad & thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic! Once we began working together–it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful & I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then!”

Patralekha concluded, “Once he was late to see me, so he ran all the way from the airport to Juhu! Not only that, but when we weren’t earning much, he gifted me my favorite bag–it was so expensive! Years later, someone stole it in London! I called him sobbing–for me, it was about the memories. He’d bought it for me when he didn’t have much. Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me.”

Rajkumar Rao took to Instagram and penned a loving note for his beloved, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband. Here’s to forever .. and beyond”.







