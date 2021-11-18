Daily Jang
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s winter glow takes gram by fire

By Zainab Nasir|November 18, 2021
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed winter in style as she shared a breathtaking picture from Pataudi Palace, her ancestral home.

The diva is quite a fashionista and often dishes out epic style goals.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Laal Singh Chaddha star posted a gorgeous picture relaxing in the garden of her mansion while soaking in the winter sun.

Kareena donned a maroon sweater with NYC written in bold on it.

For the unversed, the actress was seen spending a gala time with her family rejoicing in Diwali festivities at the palace. 

