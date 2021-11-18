Nushrratt Bharuccha weighs in on ‘conning’ parents for years over marriage 

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha revealed the intense marriage pressure she went through at the start of her acting career.
In her community everyone gets married at a very young age but Nushrratt has a lot to explore and achieve before jumping into a life laced with commitments.
In an interview with Zoom, the Ram Setu actress said, “I conned them. It was years of conning. It was tough because I come from a Bohri Muslim family and in Bohri Muslim families, girls are married off at a very young age. I don’t understand why but it’s just a cultural thing. Even boys get married really early. So, after I did 1-2 films, I had the pressure to get married. So, I conned my parents saying that only one more film I’ll finish and then I’ll get married.”
Bharuccha further added, “And this kept going on. But while I was doing that, I was meeting the boys for rishtas also, so that there was no conflict in the house where I could tell them that I’m going to see the boy na, if I like the boy, I’ll get married but it just never happened.”
“I met potential matches, so my family could not complain about me being single.”