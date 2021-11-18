Daily Jang
Katrina Kaif papped at Mumbai airport after brief Dubai trip

By Zainab Nasir|November 18, 2021
Katrina Kaif papped at Mumbai airport after brief Dubai trip

Actress Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai on Thursday morning after a short trip to Dubai as she was snapped in the city.

Katrina had visited Dubai to attend a short event organised by a bank.

The diva’s casual look for the day made heads turn as she opted for a comfortable maroon tracksuit, paired with sneakers and sunnies. Her hair was tied into a net bun and the no- makeup look added more to her beauty. 

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress waved to the paps from a distance as she walked to her car.

Lately, the actress has been making headlines with her rumoured wedding to Vicky Kaushal this December. 



