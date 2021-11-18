‘ Bunty Aur Babli 2’: Rani Mukerji’s role in sequel holds special place in her heart

Actress Rani Mukerji shared her thoughts about her character in the film Bunty Aur Babli 2.



The sequel is all set to premiere on November 19 2021, showcasing emotions of laughter and sadness.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress said, “Bunty Aur Babli 1 I have so many memories of Shaad, Abhishek and myself. Our carefree days with the fact that we shot all over India. Now of course I relate with BB2. Again very close to my heart. It is a character that I lived and loved and to take that character forward has been just the most amazing feeling for me in my career.”

She added, “I never even thought Bunty Aur Babli 2 could ever be made. But now the way the story has progressed and the story has come full circle I think we have space for Bunty Aur Babli 3 as well.”

The film Bunty Aur Babli 2 features Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles.