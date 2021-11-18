Inside Ranveer, Deepika’s romantic getaway for 3rd wedding anniversary

Bollywood power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their third wedding anniversary a few days ago.

The couple flew to Uttarakhand to spend some quality time, close to the nature as they planned to celebrate their wedding anniversary in a low-key vacation.

However, the Ram-Leela couple has recently turned to their respective social media handles and shared several pictures from their romantic getaway with their fans and followers.





Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the Gully Boy actor shared a bunch of candid monochrome pictures of himself and Deepika and simply captioned them with a heart emoticon. While the first picture showed Ranveer embracing Deepika as they shared a light moment, the second showed him kissing her forehead.

The Piku actress also posted several heart warming pictures wither hubby. In the caption, she wrote, "All of my heart..."





The pictures have gone viral on social media and gathered over 1 million likes and thousands of heartfelt comments within a few hours of being posted on the photo-and-video sharing app.

Ranveer and Deepika got married at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy as per Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14 and 15, 2018.

On the professional front, the Bajirao Mastani duo will now be seen in their fourth film together, 83. While Ranveer plays former cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev in the film. It will be release around Christmas this year.