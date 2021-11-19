Tara Sutaria drops jaws in black outfit for her pre-birthday shoot

The latest addition to the Indian film fraternity, actress Tara Sutaria is celebrating her 26th birthday today (on November 19). Just hours before her birthday, the diva set the internet on fire as she dropped few of her gorgeous photos in black outfits.

The Student of the Year 2 starlet, who often shares glimpse inside her personal glamorous wardrobe with fans on social media, took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared pictures from her latest photo shoot.

Tara was a vision in style as she sported an all-black outfit. She completed her classy look with a gorgeous pair of black heels, cat-eye frames and black leather bag.

While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Waiting for my birthday like.”

While fans filled her post’s comments section with hearts and wishes. Actor Arjun Kapoor dropped hilarious reaction upon seeing Tara’s post.

Her Ek Villain Returns co-star shared his funny interpretation of Tara’s post and wrote, “Forget birthday... This is you just waiting to start shooting with me again.”

On the professional front, Tara has several projects lined up in the pipeline. The actress, who last featured in the film, Tadap, is now gearing up to share the screen space with her Student of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff in the upcoming sequel Heropanti 2.

Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside Arjun, John Abraham and Disha Patani in Ek Villain returns.