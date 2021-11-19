Madhuri Dixit’s ivory ethnic look leaves fans dazzled: See post

Madhuri Dixit’s ivory ethnic look leaves fans dazzled

Actress Madhuri Dixit flaunts her love for traditional classic saris that display exquisite craftsmanship on social media.



The star’s wardrobe is all about envy-worthy traditional collections from sequinned statements to floral drapes.

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from her look and captioned it, “A saree is its own kind of beautiful.”





In the pictures, Madhuri looked stunning as she effortlessly slayed the organza piece.

She completed her look with a diamond necklace and matching gorgeous drop-down earrings.

Bold red lips and neatly styled hair completed her look for the day. ‘

The star has always left fans amazed with her passion for traditional attires.