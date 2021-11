Ananya Panday flaunts her glam look in latest selfie: Photo

Actress Ananya Panday shared her subtle makeup look posing in different angles on social media.



Currently, the star is in Las Vegas for the shooting of her next film Liger.

Taking to Instagram, the Khaali Peeli actress posted a vibrant selfie of herself and captioned it. ‘Desert Rose’





In one picture, Ananya sported a cool hat flaunting her smile.

Fans started pouring in various comments and many dropped in heart eye emojis.

The actress has a huge fan following on social media.