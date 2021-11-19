Anushka Sharma stresses over gaining positive perspective on life

Actress Anushka Sharma came forward with an inspiring quote in order to spread positivity and raise levels of motivation.



Anushka Sharma is an avid reader and her latest social media post is a testimony to it.

The Pari actress took to her IG handle and penned words by Adam Grant saying, “Great minds don’t think alike. They challenge each other to think differently. The people who teach you the most are the ones who share your principles but not your thought processes. Converging values draws you to similar questions. Diverging views introduce you to new answers.”

Anushka’s golden words prove to be a source of great help for many who have been hopeless about life.