Shahid Kapoor proves to be heartthrob with latest stubble look, check out

Shahid Kapoor proves to be heartthrob with latest stubble look

Actor Shahid Kapoor treated fans with stunning pictures of himself on social media showcasing mid week blues.



The star has been winning hearts with his dapper look.

Taking to IG, the Kabir Singh star shared a captivating photo and captioned it, “Do I look cute to be honest?”





Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput has been in awe of his swag and many celebrities reacted to his latest post which garnered around 4 million likes.

In the pictures, the star gave off an intense expression as he flaunted a stubble look.

For the unversed, the star is an active social media user who keeps fans updated on his style.