Arjun Rampal to play Professor in Indian remake of 'Money Heist'

Popular Spanish series La Casa De Papel, best known as Money Heist, is all set for its Indian remake titled as, Three Monkeys.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has been roped in for the role of Professor in the upcoming desi spin of Netflix’s popular. Confirming the news, the Ra.One star took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared his look from the sets of the film.





"Lights camera action. On set again. A new journey begins.#ThreeMonkeys #abbasmustanhusain #Mumbai #filmset," captioned the Rock On actor alongside selfie of himself.

In the picture, the 48-year-old actor can be sporting a brown leather jacket from the sets of his upcoming project.

The remake of the widely celebrated Netflix Spanish series is scheduled to release next year. Three Monkeys will be directed by famed duo Abbas-Mustan. Although the entire cast of the film has not yet been released.

In the original Spanish series, the plot involves two robberies by a group headed by a mastermind, dubbed as The Professor. The character is played by Spanish actor Alvaro Morte.