Amitabh Bachchan lauds son Abhishek's performance in 'Bob Biswas' trailer

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has left fans stunned with his jaw-dropping transformation in his forthcoming film, Bob Biswas.

The Ludo star, who is set to portray a cold-blooded killer in the film, has earned praise from fans and colleagues after the trailer was released on Friday.

While fans are surprised to see the Delhi 6 actor’s latest avatar, his father, megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has praised his performance in the trailer.

The Badla actor, 79, reacted to his son’s performance in his latest film on social media. Taking to his Twitter handle, Big B retweeted the trailer put out by Red Chillies Entertainment and wrote, “T 4100 - I am proud to say you are my Son ! ... BYCMJBBN .. !!”

The trailer for Bob Biswas, based on Saswata Chatterjee's interesting character in Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller Kahaani, was released on November 19. The film will premiere on December 3, on OTT channel. Zee5.